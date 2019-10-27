MACON, Ga. — A Macon family is remembering the life of La'Smockie Fountain. She lost her life to domestic violence back in 2015.

On Saturday, organizers say over 100 people gathered along Mumford Street to walk through Fountain’s old neighborhood.

Her cousin, Somer Stafford, says after walking they released balloons, listened to speakers, and enjoyed music with loved ones.

The National Coalition Against Domestic Violence says about 20 people per minute are physically abused by an intimate partner in the country, which is about 10 million women and men a year.

Stafford says the goal was to hand out resources to the community to help combat domestic violence.

"And a lot of times victims of domestic violence do not know how to get out, they do not know what to do, and they are afraid, so it is important to give them different resources or give people who know them different resources to know how to help them," Stafford said.

Somers went on to say this event helps keep Fountain’s memory alive.

