MACON, Ga. — People across Central Georgia are working together to help healthcare workers fight COVID-19. One Macon woman decided to make helping out a family affair.

Zoe Allen Hodges, along with her parents and sisters, has sewn over 300 medical face masks for hospitals and nursing homes.

"Teaching your 60-year-old mom and dad how to sew when they've never touched a sewing machine is quite funny, but they have done great jobs" Hodges said.

Hodges and her mom have always enjoyed quilting together so they decided to use their extra fabric to help out.

"It has been so fun," Hodges said. "It's been something we can do in the midst of our nerves to laugh and hang out and spend quality time."

While the mask-making family plans to continue their efforts, they are starting to run out of the elastic that keeps masks around the face.

Hodges is now asking people to donate elastic and other materials for the medical masks.

"I hope that each mask we make saves at least one life," Hodges said.

If you would like to help Hodges family, you can message Zoe Allen Hodges on her Facebook page.

