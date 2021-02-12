Macon family struggling with repairs after van crashes into home in shooting

Barbara Wilson says she's contacted her insurance company but they can't help her yet. They told Wilson she must provide more information from investigators.

MACON, Ga. — A Macon family is struggling to fix damage to their home after a driver who was shot crashed into it last week.

"I don't want to die, I don't want to die, I don't want to die," Barbara Wilson said are the words that she recalls her 7-year-old granddaughter, Kaylin, yelling the night of November 19.

"I was sitting and eating at the couch. I was watching something on the TV -- I couldn't remember -- and then a van crashed into our house," Kaylin said.

A release from the Bibb County Sheriff's office says investigators got the call about a person shot in a car on Rice Place around 7 p.m.

Deputies found 44-year-old James Smith there, shot in the chest.

Wilson says Smith crashed into the front of her house, and now she's struggling to fix it.

"You know, I don't even have a front door anymore, I'm having to board it up. My front wall over here, from here, all the way to over here, has to be replaced, inside and out, and my door and my doorframe," Wilson said as she showed the damage done to the home.

Wilson said it was a scary moment she can't forget.

"I know I have really bad PTSD from it because every time I see a car coming, I panic," Wilson said.

"If that van would have went right here, it would've went on me. I'm glad it went to the door, but at the same time, I'm not glad. Sometimes, I think about it when I'm not in the living room, but when I am in the living room, I think about it," Kaylin said.

Wilson says she's contacted her insurance company, but they can't help her yet.

They told Wilson she must provide more information from investigators about the car Smith was driving, but so far, the sheriff's office hasn't done that.

For now, Wilson is on her own, and says she'd appreciate help from anyone who can give it.