Macon fans of r&b legend Aretha Franklin plan to hold a prayer vigil for her Thursday night.

That's according to former Mayor C. Jack Ellis.

He says the event happens at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Rosa Parks Square, off Poplar Street.

He says they’ll pray for the Queen of Soul and play some of her music.

Franklin, who's 76, canceled a concert tour this year and friends say that she's seriously ill.

Her best-known song -- "Respect" -- has a Macon connection: It was written and first performed by Otis Redding.

