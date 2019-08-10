MACON, Ga. — A suspicious person call led to the arrest of a convicted felon in Macon on Friday.

According to a news release, deputies responded to the 600-block of Poplar Street for a call of a suspicious person around 1:30 a.m. Friday, October 4.

When deputies got to the scene, they found a man going into a red Humvee. The man saw deputies and tried running away, but deputies chased him and took him into custody.

The man was identified as 32-year-old Matthew Dixon III, of Macon. While they were taking him into custody, he tried to pull out a pistol that was tucked into his pants, says the release.

Dixon was taken to the Bibb County jail and charged with entering auto, obstruction of a peace officer, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. His bond was set at $11,750.

Anyone with information on this case can call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500.

