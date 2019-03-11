MACON, Ga. — Fire breathers, sword swallowers, and palm readers -- sounds like a pretty good time, right?

That's what folks experienced Saturday night over at Society Garden in Ingleside Village in Macon.

It was all part of their 'Festival of Darkness,' which was held on the darkest day of the year ahead of daylight saving time.

They also celebrated with dark beer and some dark arts.

"I really like dark beer, and this is the first time that they've had stouts everywhere, and then the fire eating and sword swallowing sounded amazing, so we wanted to go to that," Malina Avery, an attendee, said.

There were also illusionists and face painting for kids. Bands Magnolia Moon and Brother Hawk both performed during the night.

The event ran from 4 p.m. to 1 a.m.

