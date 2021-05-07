Macon Film Festival announces 2021 line up

Start building your schedule for the August festival!

MACON, Ga. — The 2021 Macon Film Festival schedule and official selection line up was announced on Monday.

According to a Facebook post by the Macon Film Festival, the 16th Annual Festival will run from August 19 to 22.

The line up is as follows,

August 19

Music Documentary: Tonton Manu

Fulldome - XX-Treme Art Immersive: Tudo Desconexo / Sarava / Double

Narrative Feature: Sensation

August 20

Georgia Made Documentary: Trafficked / Clean Slate

Fulldome - Family Fun Block: Beautiful Baby Tilapia / Magic Globe A Story of Seasons

The Future of Film - Student Shorts Block

Narrative Shorts: Here for the Twist Block, Music Shorts: Sergi & Irina / Call Me Back: The Uncommon Wisdom of Yvette Slosch

Fulldome - EDU-tainment: Indora / Making Magic 3D A Visual Effects Story

Documentary: Finding Tyler / Barefoot - The Mark Baumer Story

Narrative Feature: Bone Cage, Documentary: Short Stories BlockDocumentary: Macon Hometown Heroes / Final Stories of WWII

August 21

Music: Ronnie's

LGBTQ Narrative Shorts Block

Georgia Made Documentary: Sapelo

Narrative Feature: Electric Jesus

Georgia Made: Narrative Shorts Block

Fulldome - Art Immersive: The Build / New World / Babel / Totalidad / Terra TV / Suprematism

Narrative Shorts - Relationships Block

Georgia Made Narrative Feature: Landlocked

August 22

Documentary: Fearless

Macon Shorts - Narrative: Rectified / James / Low Heat

Documentary: Larry Flynt for President

Documentary: The Passing On

Narrative Feature: Thorp

Macon Shorts - Documentary: Red, Blue Rose / Searchers - Sweet Springs Sanitarium

Narrative Feature: Last Night in Rozzie

Music: This Time / TBD