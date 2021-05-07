Macon Film Festival announces 2021 line up

MACON, Ga. — The 2021 Macon Film Festival schedule and official selection line up was announced on Monday.
According to a Facebook post by the Macon Film Festival, the 16th Annual Festival will run from August 19 to 22.
The line up is as follows,
August 19
- Music Documentary: Tonton Manu
- Fulldome - XX-Treme Art Immersive: Tudo Desconexo / Sarava / Double
- Narrative Feature: Sensation
August 20
- Georgia Made Documentary: Trafficked / Clean Slate
- Fulldome - Family Fun Block: Beautiful Baby Tilapia / Magic Globe A Story of Seasons
- The Future of Film - Student Shorts Block
- Narrative Shorts: Here for the Twist Block, Music Shorts: Sergi & Irina / Call Me Back: The Uncommon Wisdom of Yvette Slosch
- Fulldome - EDU-tainment: Indora / Making Magic 3D A Visual Effects Story
- Documentary: Finding Tyler / Barefoot - The Mark Baumer Story
- Narrative Feature: Bone Cage, Documentary: Short Stories BlockDocumentary: Macon Hometown Heroes / Final Stories of WWII
August 21
- Music: Ronnie's
- LGBTQ Narrative Shorts Block
- Fulldome - Family Fun Block: Beautiful Baby Tilapia / Magic Globe A Story of Seasons
- Georgia Made Documentary: Sapelo
- Narrative Feature: Electric Jesus
- Fulldome - EDU-tainment: Indora / Making Magic 3D A Visual Effects Story
- Georgia Made: Narrative Shorts Block
- Fulldome - Art Immersive: The Build / New World / Babel / Totalidad / Terra TV / Suprematism
- Narrative Shorts - Relationships Block
- Georgia Made Narrative Feature: Landlocked
August 22
- Documentary: Fearless
- Macon Shorts - Narrative: Rectified / James / Low Heat
- Documentary: Larry Flynt for President
- Documentary: The Passing On
- Narrative Feature: Thorp
- Macon Shorts - Documentary: Red, Blue Rose / Searchers - Sweet Springs Sanitarium
- Narrative Feature: Last Night in Rozzie
- Music: This Time / TBD
You can get your tickets here.