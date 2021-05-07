x
Macon Film Festival announces 2021 line up

Start building your schedule for the August festival!

MACON, Ga. — The 2021 Macon Film Festival schedule and official selection line up was announced on Monday.

According to a Facebook post by the Macon Film Festival, the 16th Annual Festival will run from August 19 to 22.

The line up is as follows,

August 19

  • Music Documentary: Tonton Manu
  • Fulldome - XX-Treme Art Immersive: Tudo Desconexo / Sarava / Double
  • Narrative Feature: Sensation

August 20 

  • Georgia Made Documentary: Trafficked / Clean Slate
  • Fulldome - Family Fun Block: Beautiful Baby Tilapia / Magic Globe A Story of Seasons
  • The Future of Film - Student Shorts Block
  • Narrative Shorts: Here for the Twist Block, Music Shorts: Sergi & Irina / Call Me Back: The Uncommon Wisdom of Yvette Slosch
  • Fulldome - EDU-tainment: Indora / Making Magic 3D A Visual Effects Story
  • Documentary: Finding Tyler / Barefoot - The Mark Baumer Story
  • Narrative Feature: Bone Cage, Documentary: Short Stories BlockDocumentary: Macon Hometown Heroes / Final Stories of WWII

August 21

  • Music: Ronnie's
  • LGBTQ Narrative Shorts Block
  • Fulldome - Family Fun Block: Beautiful Baby Tilapia / Magic Globe A Story of Seasons
  • Georgia Made Documentary: Sapelo
  • Narrative Feature: Electric Jesus
  • Fulldome - EDU-tainment: Indora / Making Magic 3D A Visual Effects Story
  • Georgia Made: Narrative Shorts Block
  • Fulldome - Art Immersive: The Build / New World / Babel / Totalidad / Terra TV / Suprematism
  • Narrative Shorts - Relationships Block
  • Georgia Made Narrative Feature: Landlocked

August 22

  • Documentary: Fearless
  • Macon Shorts - Narrative: Rectified / James / Low Heat
  • Documentary: Larry Flynt for President
  • Documentary: The Passing On
  • Narrative Feature: Thorp
  • Macon Shorts - Documentary: Red, Blue Rose / Searchers - Sweet Springs Sanitarium
  • Narrative Feature: Last Night in Rozzie
  • Music: This Time / TBD

You can get your tickets here.

