Macon Film Festival announces online and in-person events

The 2020 festival will have two in-person theatrical screenings, two outdoor screenings, and several online screenings.

MACON, Ga. — The Macon Film Festival is holding both online and in-person events for this year’s festival.

Organizers say Film Festival Fix, a streaming platform that partners with film festivals for a virtual experience, is hosting the online portion.

It’s all in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a news release.

"The Film Festival board was in the middle of planning our 15th Anniversary year when COVID-19 hit. We knew that we needed to come up with an alternative plan so that our audience could still get the festival atmosphere with in-person events while being able to stream the creative content online," Macon Film Festival Board President Steven Fulbright said in the release.

The week of the festival, Aug. 13-30, folks can stream 2020 submissions on FilmFestivalFlix.com, or using the app on their mobile device or television.

“We’ve always prided ourselves on embracing technological innovation and with this format we are able to showcase great independent films and filmmakers while considering the needs and safety of our audience,” Fulbright said.

The release says there will be two in-person theatrical screenings, two outdoor screenings, and several online screenings. Workshops, Q&A sessions, and awards presentations will also be online.

One in-person screening is “Chuck Leavell: The Tree Man.” The Film festival says it’s a documentary exploring the “world’s fascination” with Leavell, a former Allman brothers band member and rock legend, over the last 40 years.

Allen Fast, the director of the documentary, will present it in-person.

Audiences can preview the full program guide, purchase a Festival Pass, and order tickets to events at FilmFestivalFlix.com starting July 13.

For more information, visit the Macon Film Festival website.

