Macon Film Festival back with a full slate of screenings

MACON, Ga. — A taste of Hollywood will be coming to Macon during the 17th annual Macon Film Festival.

For the past two years, the event has been either virtual or a hybrid of online and in-person but this year, the festival is back into full swing with a full list of films and venues for screening.

“There’s something for everybody and a location for everybody all throughout Macon-Bibb County,” President of the Board of Directors for the festival Justin Andrews said.

This is the festival's 17th year and they will be presenting close to 90 films to the Central Georgia community from filmmakers across the county but many who found their spotlight right here at home.

There is also a wide array of genre’s for people to choose from horror, to documentary, to LGBTQ+ films as well.

There will be film screenings at the Georgia Sports Hall of Fame, The Grand Opera House, The Museum of Arts and Sciences, the Douglass Theatre and so many more.

Andrews says that while Macon is full of music history, there is also a large film making culture with movies like 42, The Color Purple, Need for Speed and so many others shooting in Macon.

He says this is one of the reasons the Macon Film Festival is important to the community.

“It just goes to show how Georgia is becoming this entirely new 'Hollywood of the South,' especially here in Macon with all these films that are being produced and looked and scouted on. Why not highlight film in the way that it should be highlighted throughout the state of Georgia?” Andrews said.

He said that the festival has a large economic impact on Macon from the amount of people that it brings to the city but also with those new people comes possible film scouts for future movies which could bring more money into the community.

Andrews says overall the festival is about bringing people together.

“For us to highlight the film and of course show Macon and the rest of Georgia that, ‘Hey, Macon is becoming this amazing film mecca right here in the center of the state,’” he said.

The festival will take place on August 18-21. This year, if you volunteer at the Macon Film Festival you can get a free day pass to the all the screenings that day. Sponsorships for the festival are also still available for purchase.

You can get a full list of films as well as find out how to get tickets on the Macon Film Festival website.