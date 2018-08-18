Macon — The Macon Film Festival kicked off on Thursday. The four-day festival will last until Sunday and will feature over 100 films both national and international.

The films can be seen in a number of venues including the Douglass and Hargray Capitol Theatres and Theatre Macon.

The film festival features question and answer sessions with the filmmakers, celebrity guests, and screening afterparties.

Moviegoers can also experience experimental films in dome viewing at Museum of Arts and Sciences and virtual reality films in the Grand Opera House.

Tickets can be purchased at their website, the festival headquarters at 479 Cherry Street, or from the Mercer University box office.

