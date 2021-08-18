Macon Film Festival prepares for second year of hybrid events

This year's hybrid festival will feature both in-person screenings and virtual events

MACON, Ga. — Central Georgia cinephiles are in for a treat this week!

The Macon Film Festival is celebrating its 16th year with a hybrid festival featuring both in-person and virtual screenings.

The in-person festival will take place Thursday through Sunday. Screenings will be held at the Douglass Theatre, Georgia Sports Hall of Fame, Grand Opera House, and the Museum of Arts and Sciences.

The virtual festival will happen from Aug. 26-29. Festival president Steven Fulbright says it’s a chance for folks to support local filmmakers.

“These are all independent films done by students and professional filmmakers, so this gives them a platform to sort of tell their stories and for the community to enjoy their stories together,” said Fulbright.

All access passes are $65, day passes are $25 and block passes are $10. You can find the full schedule and get tickets here.