Casting Call: Extras needed for Macon music video shoot with Flo Milli

BET recently nominated Flo Milli as 'Best New Artist' in its 2020 Hip Hop Awards

MACON, Ga. — Georgia is well-known as a hotbed for TV and movie filming, but it's also on the map for music and videos too.

Groups like OutKast and Migos put Georgia firmly on the rap and hip-hop map, and now an artists generating a lot of buzz wants to set her latest video in Macon.

According to a casting call from Destination Casting, they need a wide range of people to cover roles in a video with a 1920s look.

The shoot is supposed to be on Tuesday, Dec. 8 and the casting call promises a rate of $150 per day. It says the roles will be "highly featured."

While the post doesn't name the artist, 13WMAZ has found other casting information about the shoot that confirms it involves the artist Flo Milli.

The 20-year-old is from Mobile, Alabama, and rose to fame last year after her songs "Beef FloMix" and "In The Party" went viral on social media.

She was born Tamia Monique Carter and grew up in Mobile. She told a reporter with British Vogue that she worked in a theater and phone store, and was attending some college when her career blew up.

In August, Music Business Magazine reported that she signed a deal with Pulse Music Group as she continues the transition from social media sensation to the main music charts.

Right now, we're still working to figure out where the Dec. 8 shoot will take place in Macon.

The casting call promises that the crews will follow strict COVID-19 guidelines. During the pandemic, many Georgia-based productions shut down, leaving many extras without work.

The city is no stranger to music videos. Country Star Jason Aldean shot the video his 2014 hit, "Gonna Know We Were Here" in Macon, which is his hometown.

Rapper Jeezy presented Macon as "one of the most dangerous cities in Georgia" in his 2015 video for, "Where I'm From."

The city also provided settings recently for a number of major productions including HBO's "Watchmen," Marvel's "Black Widow," the Ron Howard-directed "Hillbilly Elegy," and the recent "Borat" sequel from Sacha Baron Cohen.