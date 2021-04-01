Macon-filmed daredevil reality show to premiere on TBS this week

The 'Go-Big Show' is described as the most extreme talent show ever

MACON, Ga. — In a quick turnaround from filming, the “Go-Big Show” will be premiering on TBS this week.

Earlier this summer, the Macon Coliseum played host to the production, which is hosted by Bert Kreischer and judged by Snoop Dogg, Rosario Dawson, Jennifer Nettles and Cody Rhodes.

But what IS the ‘Go-Big Show?’ Well, TBS describes it as the “most extreme talent show ever.”

Contestants face off in daredevil acts to move on week after week, and for the chance to win $100,000.

Still not impressed? Some of the contestants are giant ramp jumpers, horse trick riders, alligator wrestlers, stunt archers and world-record holders.

But the best part is that the audience is made up of Central Georgians. In September, producers recruited a paid drive-in audience to participate in several hours of filming across three days.

Production says the show was put together with the consultation of local officials and under strict COVID-19 safety protocols, including isolating everyone involved during filming.

The ‘Go-Big’ show premieres Thursday, Jan. 7 at 9 p.m. on TBS.