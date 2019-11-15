MACON, Ga. — Despite overnight rains, fire ripped through a popular Macon plant nursery early Friday morning.

The call came in just after 3:30 at the Agape Nursery off Mumford Road. It's located by the Wesley Glenn ministries.

Macon-Bibb Fire Batallion Chief Todd Alligood says they could see flames and smoke pouring out as they arrived.

A building and a large section of plants were burning when they got there. Alligood says the small building may possibly be salvageable.

It took fire crews nearly an hour to get the fire under control and they called in an extra truck to help.

Right now it's too early to tell what started the fire.

