Macon-Bibb crews battled a fire at a house located at 2444 Rocky Creek Road Tuesday night.

Captain Ronald Chancey with the Macon-Bibb Fire Department says they got the call at around 10:50 p.m. When they arrived, the fire was burning primarily in the middle of the house, which was vacant. Chancey says they are unsure what caused the blaze.

No one was hurt.