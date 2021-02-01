Macon fire erupts in warehouse on Guy Paine Road

Fire crews and investigators are at the scene now.

MACON, Ga. — Macon-Bibb fire crews worked to put out a large warehouse fire on Guy Paine Road Friday night.

According to Assistant Fire Chief Shane Edwards, the call came in around 8:45 p.m. about a fire at SD Polymers LLC.

When fire crews arrived, the tall flame was already coming out through the roof.

It took multiple fire crews to contain the flames. The fire was put out around 11:30 p.m.

Crews were still working Saturday to make sure any "hot spots" were completely out, according to Edwards.

The fire didn't spread to any other buildings, and no one was inside when the building caught fire. The company is usually open 24 hours a day, but it was closed for the holidays.

No one was injured.