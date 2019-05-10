MACON, Ga. — Bibb County deputies are investigating an armed robbery at Flash Foods on Pio Nono Avenue Friday evening.

According to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, just before 6:30 p.m., two men came into the store and demanded money. Once they got an unknown amount of cash, they ran away. Witnesses say the suspects fired shots into the air when they ran outside of the store.

No one was hurt.

If you have any information about this case, you can call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68-CRIME.

