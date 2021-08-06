'I represented Macon, Georgia well': Florist shows off design skills on HBO Max's 'Full Bloom'

Macon native and florist Canaan Marshall is putting his design skills to the test in season two of 'Full Bloom' on HBO Max

MACON, Ga. — A Macon florist is showing off his design skills to the world in an HBO Max competition.

Canaan Marshall got his start designing flowers with florist Allison Lucas at the Museum of Arts and Sciences.

"That really opened my eyes up to see that, 'Hey, flowers is a great way to communication, love, bringing people together, smell wonderful, and you see the true beauty of it,'" says the Central High School and Mercer University alum.

You've probably seen his larger-than-life designs at the Cherry Blossom Festival, weddings, and in magazines.

"I think color is a great way to enhance your color palette," he says. "I love a good blush. Whites, greens. I'm drawn to this limey green. I love it."

Now, he's taking on a new challenge in season two of the competition show, "Full Bloom" on HBO Max.

Marshall competed against nine other floral designers in California for a month. He can't reveal any of his creations on the show yet, but he says they made huge creations and installations.

"We showed off our beautiful floral techniques, but also we worked together, but it is a competition for someone to win $100,000."

He says there wasn't much time to stop and smell the roses and he is proud of what he did.

"I know I represented Georgia. I know I represented Macon, Georgia well. We had a great great time and it was a great season."

Marshall says he loved competing against other florists from all over the country, and now, he's coming home with even more tricks up his sleeve.

"It opened me up to having more fun. Also, pulling different types of flowers that I normally wouldn't because I'm from Georgia -- we do like hydrangeas, our magnolias, different things like that."

He says he wants kids, especially African American kids, to watch the show and see that they can reach their goals just like he has.

"I grew up, I didn't have flowers around my house a lot. We had flowers, but it wasn't to this platform and I'm grateful that... I want to show young kids, young people, that they can really do it. They can really strive for their goals."

As for who takes home the $100,000 prize?

He says you'll have to wait and see.

To watch Marshall on "Full Bloom," you'll need to subscribe to HBO Max.