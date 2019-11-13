MACON, Ga. — The Middle Georgia Community Food Bank has a saying they use: Donate, advocate, and participate.

Tom Wilson embodies that line, because back in 2016 he was close to being homeless. Now he says the food bank gave him a shot at a brighter future.

"That just gave me the passion for feeding people," Wilson said.

Wilson held back tears remembering where he once was.

"At one point and time in my life, I was nearly homeless, and I wasn't a very nice person," Wilson said.

While battling drug addiction and food insecurity, Wilson searched for a way out.

"There is one point where I was down to an onion, for a whole week, just one onion," Wilson said.

In 2016 Wilson says Rescue Mission of Middle Georgia in Macon gave him a place to sleep. It gave him time to think about his next move.

"I wanted to give back," Wilson said.

He started giving back as an employee at the Middle Georgia Community Food Bank.

"Food Insecurity and poverty is very high in general, is very high in this area, more so in January, we starting seeing a state of emergency," President and CEO David Griffin of the food bank said.

Griffin says they serve more than 20 counties providing food to other food banks, schools, and churches.

"Right here in Macon, Macon itself, I think over the last quarter we have given out over a million meals, right here, so the poundage is going up, because the need is so great," Griffin said.

You can help make a difference by donating canned goods in your pantry. Wilson is hoping to help make a difference across Central Georgia too.

"It was either life or death -- I chose life," Wilson said.

