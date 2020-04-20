MACON, Ga. — The COVID-19 pandemic is taking a toll on small businesses, but the Macon 30 Day Fund is here to help.

The fund grants small businesses in Macon up to $3,000 in forgivable loans.

After our story about the forgivable loan program aired Friday, organizers say they've gotten a lot applications from businesses, but need more money to accommodate everyone.

As of Monday morning, Blake Sullivan, who helped coordinate the effort, said 93 people applied for the forgivable loan program.

Right now, they're only been able to fund about 35 businesses.

The fund runs largely off of donations. Those looking to donate can do so on their website.

Sullivan said they're planning to present the first loan to a business on Wednesday.

Businesses looking to get a loan must meet three requirements to qualify for up to $3,000:

The business must be owned by a Macon-Bibb resident

The business has been in operation for at least one year

The business employs between three and 30 individuals

You can apply on their website here.

MORE NEWS ON SMALL BUSINESSES

