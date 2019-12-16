MACON, Ga. — If you're looking for Southern comfort food, a new Macon restaurant that's already seen success in Central Georgia could be your answer.

Fried Green Tomatoes opened a Macon location off Riverside Parkway earlier this month, and manager and co-owner Candice Miller said business has been good.

Miller said they first started with 478 Country Buffet in Byron. They love their business and customers there, but wanted to branch out with a different style of restaurant. That's when Fried Green Tomatoes was born.

"We are a cafeteria style, so you're able to come in and get a meat and two vegetables all for $5.99, everything comes with a drink, and so we are providing home cooking for fast-food prices," Miller said.

Miller said they pride themselves in using fresh, not-frozen vegetables and getting good produce from markets in Atlanta.

"It is family owned and operated, the recipes are our own, they are unique, Southern recipes, we do everything with true Southern tradition in mind," she said.

They opened their Centerville location last year, and Miller said business has been booming. Since then, they've opened another location in Dublin and now one in Macon.

RELATED: Southern-style restaurant opens in Centerville

She said they're looking at other places in Central Georgia as well.

"Our goal is to become a franchise, and we're really excited where this has taken all of us," Miller said.

Her favorite part about working with Fried Green Tomatoes is the customers. She said she even misses them on her off days.

"I absolutely love the customers, they put a smile on my face every day... it's so nice to be able to get the feedback from everybody about how good our food is and our portion size and our price point," Miller said. "Everything that we strive for, we get that feedback from our customers, and it's a win for me, every day."

You can find out more about Fried Green Tomatoes' menu and prices on their Facebook page.

Fried Green Tomatoes in Macon is open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sundays. It's located at 103 Riverside Parkway next to Sumo.

RELATED HEADLINES

Drone 13 checks out Macon Mall before the holiday rush

Moe's Southwest Grill opens this week in Bonaire. Here's how you can get free food

Macon women open wing and burger food truck

STAY ALERT | Download our FREE app now to receive breaking news and weather alerts. You can find the app on the Apple Store and Google Play.

STAY UPDATED | Click here to subscribe to our Midday Minute newsletter and receive the latest headlines and information in your inbox every day.

Have a news tip? Email news@13wmaz.com, or visit our Facebook page.