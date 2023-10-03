Macon-Bibb continues to garner national attention as civic engagement group set to tour the city

Their national report will look at Macon’s civic engagement and community inclusion programs.

MACON, Ga. — Macon-Bibb’s work to involve people and groups in planning, designing and building community projects has earned national attention.

Next week more than 100 leaders from 11 large and small U.S. cities willing be in town to learn about the Macon Action Plan and Macon’s Downtown Challenge.

Today, Macon-Bibb announced the national visit and that Macon will be featured by a group called Re-imagining the Civic Commons. Their national report will look at Macon’s civic engagement and community inclusion programs.

The county’s urban development authority and the Knight Foundation talked about why Macon’s getting the attention.