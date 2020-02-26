MACON, Ga. — Bibb deputies are investigating after a Macon gas station was robbed at gunpoint early Wednesday morning.

In a release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, deputies say it happened just before 3 a.m. at the Murphy Express on Gray Highway.

The release says it was reported a man went into the store with a gun and demanded money from the clerk. After getting an undisclosed amount of cash, the man fled on foot.

The release says no one was injured.

The sheriff's office says the suspect is described as a young man wearing dark clothing and a mask to cover his face.

Anyone with information can call the Bibb County Sheriff's Office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-87-68CRIME.

