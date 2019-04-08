MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff's Office is investigating after two men robbed a gas station in Macon.

According to a press release from the office, it happened at the USA Grocery on Ingleside Avenue just before 11:30 Saturday night.

The release says two men went into the store and one of them used a gun to demand cash from the clerk.

When the two men got the money, they ran away. Police don't know how much money the robbers took.

The men were last seen heading toward Rogers Avenue. No one was injured.

Anyone with information about this robbery can call the Bibb County Sheriff's Office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

