Macon gas station robbed at knifepoint

MACON, Ga. — Bibb County deputies are looking for a man that robbed a Macon gas station Sunday night.

According to a release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, the Flash Foods Gas station at 4314 Pio Nono Avenue was robbed around 10:30 p.m.

The release says a man entered the store holding a large knife demanding money. After getting an undisclosed amount of money, he ran away.

No one was injured.