Macon gas station robbed at knifepoint

MACON, Ga. — Bibb County deputies are looking for a man that robbed a Macon gas station Sunday night.
According to a release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, the Flash Foods Gas station at 4314 Pio Nono Avenue was robbed around 10:30 p.m.
The release says a man entered the store holding a large knife demanding money. After getting an undisclosed amount of money, he ran away.
No one was injured.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500, or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.