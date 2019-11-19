MACON, Ga. — Bibb deputies are searching for a suspect after a Macon gas station was robbed at gunpoint early Tuesday morning.

A press release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office says it happened at the Murphy Express on Gray Highway around 2 a.m.

The release says it was reported a man entered the store with a gun and demanded money from the clerk.

Once the man got an undisclosed amount of cash, he fled the store on foot before deputies got there, according to the release.

No one was injured during the robbery.

The suspect is described as a man around 5 foot six inches tall and around 140 pounds. The release says he was wearing dark clothing and had his face covered.

Anyone with information on the robbery can call the Bibb County Sheriff's Office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

