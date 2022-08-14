Man shot and killed during an alleged domestic dispute near downtown Macon

The 45-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Bibb County Sheriff's Office.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

MACON, Ga. — A man was shot and killed just before 1:30 a.m. on Sunday near downtown Macon, according to a release from the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office.

45-year-old Deondra Fitchett was shot during an alleged domestic dispute in the 1300 block of Woodliff Street. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

27-year-old Tashanie Marie Negron was arrested and charged with murder after being interviewed by investigators.

Anyone with information on the shooting can contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.