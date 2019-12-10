MACON, Georgia — UPDATE: 8:23 a.m.

The Bibb Sheriff's office is looking for the person who hit and killed a woman along I-75 North near the Riverside Drive overpass.

The Sheriff's Office release says a woman was walking along I-75 when she was hit and killed. Right now they are still working to figure out what kind of vehicle hit her.

They believe it may have been some kind of Ford, although they aren't sure of the make, model, or color.

They are still working to identify the woman who was killed.

Investigators say if you've got any information you can call the Bibb Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

Original Story: 8:00 a.m. (Note: DOT originally had a different location for the accident. Bibb Sheriff's have since confirmed it happened along I-75 North near the Riverside Drive overpass.

Investigators are working a deadly pedestrian accident in Macon near the interstate construction area.

Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones says it happened this morning in the I-16/1-75 Interchange construction area.

The Georgia Department of Transportation is also posting about the accident on Twitter. The post says it happened near the Second Street ramp onto I-16 around Exit 1. They say they expect traffic tie-ups until at least 9:30 Saturday morning.

One of two lanes is blocked while investigators work to get information and clear the scene.

The construction is part of a huge project that won't be complete until the mid-2020's. A few weeks ago a subcontractor on the project died after falling from a bridge.

The massive construction zone stretches several miles and was several decades overdue for an update when work finally began.

Our 13 Investigates Team looked into the wrecks along the construction area just a few days ago.

We're working to get more information on this morning's crash and will post that here as soon as we get it.

