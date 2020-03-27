MACON, Ga. — The hunt is on for two gunmen who robbed a north Macon Waffle House Friday morning.

A release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office says it happened around 3:20 a.m.

Two men with pistols came into the restaurant at 5440 Bowman Road and forced an employee to the floor.

Another worker was in the restroom.

The men took money from the register and an office before running off.

They were wearing all black and had their faces covered.

The sheriff's office released photos of the pair.

It's not known how much money they took, or which way they headed as they ran from the store.

It was very similar to a robbery at a Riverside Drive Waffle House last month.

