'We're here to honor, educate, and inspire': Macon, Georgia Warbird Expo to celebrate WWII veterans

The Museum of Aviation Foundation is hosting the event at the Middle Georgia Regional Airport.

MACON, Ga. — This weekend, you will be able to enjoy the Macon, Georgia Warbird Expo. The Museum of Aviation Foundation is hosting it at the Middle Georgia Regional Airport.

Jarrod Crandell served in the Marine Corps for five years, and now he's a part of the group called the Commemorative Air Force.

"Preserving the history of what's become known as our 'Greatest Generation' our World War II vets is very important to me," Crandell said.

Both of Crandell's grandfathers served in World War II.

"The things that they were able to do with the tools that they had is just unbelievable, and the bravery and sacrifices that went into winning that war is pretty special," Crandell said.

Howard Quoyeser, another member of Commemorative Air Force, says there are five planes, including the famous B-17, for folks to check out.

The tour is about more than seeing a cool piece of history.

"We're here to honor, educate, and inspire the non-World War II, and try to tell the story of what the World War II generation did for all of us, not just the veterans, but also the family, their friends, etc.," Quoyeser said.

Quoyeser says they expect as many as 5,000 people to visit this weekend. He served in the Air Force for eight years and got invited to be a part of the Commemorative Air Force. He says that brought back his love of flying.

"I try to travel as much as possible with these airplanes because I want to teach America's youth about what happened in World War II. I want to teach them what the World War II generation did for us," Quoyeser said.

Jeffry Muthersbaugh traveled more than four hours to attend the event. He says he's in awe of what World War II veterans went through when they flew these planes.

"It's fabulous that the Commemorative Air Force restores these planes, keeps them going, and make this history available for people to actually go see it," Muthersbaugh said.

If you want to check out the planes, tickets are $10. The event runs Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m..

If you wish to fly, here is a link to those tickets.