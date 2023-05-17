Macon gets a blast from the past during Jurassic Quest dinosaur show

Jurassic Quest is a nationwide tour that takes visitors through 165 million years of the Triassic, Jurassic, and Cretaceous periods.

MACON, Ga. — Maconites can get a blast from the prehistoric past this weekend at the Macon Coliseum.

Jurassic Quest is a nationwide tour that takes visitors through 165 million years of the Triassic, Jurassic, and Cretaceous periods to learn more about the Earth before humans.

The event will feature live dinosaur shows as well as rides and activities for the whole family to enjoy. There will be a giant fossil dig, arts and crafts and dinosaur trainers on hand to lead you through the experience.

You might even see some baby dinos who are ready to play!

One trainer who calls herself Adventurous Ashley says she love dinosaurs because they're cool.

"You can learn a lot about them especially the environment they lived in and it kind of tells us a story about what life was like before humans were on the earth," she said.

Ashley said it's important to study and educate about dinosaurs, because there are a lot of things we are still discovering about them.

"A lot of people don't know, for example, velociraptors had feathers and they were only 3 feet tall. Usually, when you see the movies they're bigger, taller, they don't have feathers so it's a very nice educational way to learn about dinosaurs and what life was like before us," she said.

Ashley's favorite thing about Jurassic Quest is traveling around the county sharing the love of dinosaurs.

"Just getting to see the smiles on the children's faces, getting to interact with them and kind of see them glow up whenever they see out baby dino Trixie or whenever they see our raptor JoJo," she said.

The event begins on Friday from noon until 8 p.m. at the Macon Coliseum and runs through Sunday.