Macon girl and UPS driver strike friendship over her beaded jewelry business

Kinsley Teal runs her own business making beaded jewelry. One day her local UPS driver purchased a bracelet giving her words of encouragement.

MACON, Ga. — A Central Georgia girl is running her own business making beaded jewelry for people across the United States.

She recently made friends with a local UPS driver that keeps her business thriving.

"Since I was three, I did something with baby beads," Kinsley Teal said.

Ever since Kinsley was little she had a passion for crafting.

"When I grew older, I wanted to make beads to sell," Teal said.

This summer, Teal did just that in launching Beads by Kins. She specializes in beaded earrings, necklaces and more, which means her mailbox stays full.

One day, UPS employee Ryan Mathis took an interest in all the packages.

"I was asking, I was curious about it. I was asking what did she have going right there, and she was telling me about her business at 7-years-old...she was telling me about she has a business," Mathis said.

Mathis says he was amazed at Teal's ambition at such a young age. So much so he decided to support her in a way Teal never imagined.

"I was talking to Kinsley out in the yard, I reached in my wallet pulled out $7, gave her the $7 and bought a bracelet from her. She couldn't believe it at first," he said.

Kinsley gets so excited to see our UPS driver pull up because he is always delivering her business supplies! So tonight... Posted by Beads by Kins on Friday, August 28, 2020

Teal's mom, Kelli, posted a picture of the two on Facebook asking somebody to tag Ryan so they could reunite. With more than 100 shares and likes, the two met again.

"It is really great, it is really really nice. Kinsley gets super excited when she sees the UPS truck come by. She knows it's her packages, she knows it's more stuff for her to create, and you know Ryan gets off the truck and he is so friendly and nice," Kelli said.

Mathis got some more swag from Teal like a t-shirt, mask, and beaded lanyard.

"We should just support each other more," Mathis said.

"With all this bad in the world, this is what we need," Kelli said.

You can support Teal's business by following this link or emailing Teal's mom at bkteal23@gmail.com.