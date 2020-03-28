MACON, Ga. — Bibb fire crews put out a kitchen fire Friday evening that left an apartment as "a total loss."

Captain Michael Williamson with the Macon-Bibb County Fire Department says just before 7 p.m., firefighters were called to a fire at Glenwood Village Apartments located at 1420 Gray Highway.

When crews made it to the scene, they saw smoke coming from an apartment in the 100 building of the complex. Williamson says the fire started in the kitchen, but crews are still investigating the cause. He also says the unit is a total loss.

Two people made it out of the apartment safely.

RELATED: $10K reward offered for information on Washington County arson

RELATED: Pulaski County man found dead after mobile home fire

RELATED: Tennille firefighters battle house fire

FACTS NOT FEAR | At 13WMAZ, we’re focusing our news coverage on the facts and not the fear around the coronavirus. To see our full coverage, visit our site section here: www.13wmaz.com/Coronavirus.

STAY UPDATED | Click here to subscribe to our Midday Minute newsletter and receive the latest headlines and information in your inbox every day.

Have a news tip? Email news@13wmaz.com, or visit our Facebook page.