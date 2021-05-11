Go-kart driver in critical condition after crash on Log Cabin Drive

Witnesses say the go-kart driver lost control, side swiped a car, and then was hit head-on

MACON, Ga. — A 36-year-old man is listed in critical condition after losing control of his go-kart on a west Macon road.

According to a news release, it happened around 8:45 a.m. Tuesday near the intersection of Log Cabin Drive and Sherbrooke Drive.

Witnesses told deputies a man driving a go-kart was in the right lane of Log Cabin Drive when he apparently lost control and veered into the left lane, side swiping a Honda Civic. The go-kart spun out and was hit head-on by a Nissan Altima.

The driver of the go-kart, an unidentified 36-year-old man, was taken to the Medical Center, Atrium Health Navicent and is listed in critical condition.

The driver of the Civic was uninjured, and the pregnant driver of the Altima was taken to the hospital for evaluation.

Anyone with information about the accident can call the sheriff’s office at 478-751-7500.