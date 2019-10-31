MACON, Ga. — Macon-Bibb fire crews were out early Thursday morning putting out a fire at a home.

It happened around 6:15 a.m. on the corner of Ernest and Gordon Streets near Napier Avenue.

They say the home was vacant, and squatters are suspected of setting the home on fire.

The fire department says all got out with no injuries. Crews were able to put out the flames.

The Macon-Bibb Fire Department is still investigating the cause of the High Street fire that happened six months ago. It damaged a few historic homes near the downtown area.

So far, Fire Investigator Ben Gleaton says the cause of the High Street fire is still ruled undetermined. He could not comment on why the investigation has taken so long.

