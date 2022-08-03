Macon grandmother concerned after car carrying her grandchildren hit by gunfire

She’s also thankful her family members made it in their cousin’s home after being in a car that was shot on Forest Avenue.

MACON, Ga. — A shooting in a Macon neighborhood last month left a family terrified, and their grandmother says their lives were spared.

A grandmother, two granddaughters, great-grandson and cousin all sprinted for their lives on the street as gunfire went through the car they were in.

“I know God spared their life,” said Faye Alexander.

She’s thankful her family members made it in their cousin’s home after being in a car that was shot up on Forest Avenue. It could have ended differently.

“We could get another windshield, but we couldn’t get another one of those kids,” she said.

The shooting happened on Feb. 27 at 7 p.m., and Alexander is no stranger to violence. She says her son was shot on Eisenhower Parkway in June 1994 just before his 21st birthday.

Her granddaughter’s near-death experience made her understand what her grandmother went through the day her son was murdered.

“She told her nana, ‘My grandma has to be a strong woman because I came close to seeing my baby get killed. My grandma lost all her children and here goes my one. I couldn’t believe that, I couldn’t take that,’” said Alexander.

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is still under investigation. On Tuesday, investigators were going door-to-door around the Forest Avenue area for this shooting and others.