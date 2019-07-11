MACON, Ga. — A pedestrian was hit by a van on Gray Highway in Macon Wednesday evening.

According to the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, just after 6 p.m., the man, who had been drinking, walked in front of the van and was hit.

He was taken to the Medical Center, Navicent Health with minor injuries and is listed in stable condition.

The driver was not hurt.

