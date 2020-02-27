MACON, Ga. — 45 people are looking for a place to stay after a fire broke out at the Green Meadows Townhouses on Log Cabin Drive in Macon Wednesday morning.

"There are 16 units in this building that are affected. We had to pull the power and cut the gas off," said Assistant Fire Chief Shane Edwards with the Macon-Bibb Fire Department.

Edwards says crews saw the fire coming from one apartment.

"From my understanding from talking to the manager of the complex, the apartment where the fire started was vacant, so we're not concerned if anybody was in there. However, we did focus on making sure the rest of the building was evacuated," Edwards said.

Some were evacuated, while others like Janice Moore stood outside and watched while crews out of the flames.

"Scary -- could've been mine," said Moore, who has lived at the complex for 15 years. Now, she says her family wants her to move.

"My sister really wants me to move from out here because she said there's a lot of things going on out here, because it's a lot of things going on out here, so she really wants me to move," Moore said.

The American Red Cross and Salvation Army were on hand to help those who needed a temporary home.

"Some uncertainty of where people will be staying tonight, so we're definitely going to take care of ensuring that people have a safe place to stay, some clothes needing to be replaced -- pretty typical stuff," said Tom Suda with the American Red Cross.

Assistant Chief Edwards says at this time, they are not sure how the fire started, but he's glad no one was injured.

