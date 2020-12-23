Project 32 is looking to feed 100 people as well as give away 100 pairs of socks.

MACON, Ga. — Christmas Day is this Friday, and a Macon organization needs your help spreading some holiday cheer to the homeless community.

Project 32 is looking to feed 100 people as well as give away 100 pairs of socks. They are in need of food and monetary donations. Organizer Joseph Mann says they just simply want to get out and help.

"Because of COVID, so many people are depressed, so many people are down and out that we just want to give a little bit of extra love and care so that they know that people still care. Regardless of what's going on in the world, people still care," Mann said.