'Take care of what's ours': Macon group cleans up Amerson River Park

MACON, Ga. — On Sunday, the Macon organization Float Daze held its river cleanup for volunteers to float their way to a cleaner Ocmulgee River.

Volunteer Chris Dunn lives in Warner Robins, but comes to Macon weekly to float the river.



He says it's not uncommon to see members of Float Daze at Amerson River Park with trash bags in hand.

Dunn says that they can be there for three to four hours cleaning up the river.

Founder of Float Daze, Robert Jackson, considers the park the "Jewel of Macon." He says that Float Daze has been cleaning the park for the past five years.



“Families come out here, bring their kids, they get on the water. Everyone has a good time. And we want to, as Macon community citizens, we want to make sure that it's still possible for everybody. Keep this park going for as long as we can,” said Jackson.



The group floated down the Ocmulgee River to pick up trash and check each sandbar and the woods for items that don't belong.



Jackson says sometimes they find junk that's been there for decades.



“And when you pull something like that out of the water, you actually feel a sense of accomplishment knowing that you removed something that's been there for 30 years. That's something that somebody can't step on and cut their foot now. We really push no glass on the water, no glass what so ever,” said Jackson.



Dunn says they clean up the river during the summer months, and they clean up the trail during the winter months.



“When you're on the water, you don't want to see trash and cans and tires floating around,” he said.



Dunn says the work doesn't stop there.



“Well after each time we clean up there's always more trash to be found. From the storms, it just unearthed from the water, the sand. And it's just amazing the stuff we keep finding every time,” he said.



Jackson urges everyone to keep the area clean.



“We can't expect anybody else to do it, but us. You get out here, and you take care of what's ours,” said Jackson.



The group says they plan to host their next river cleanup at the end of September. If you're interested in volunteering, you can connect with Float Daze via Facebook.