'Hear their perspective and what they need': Macon group holds Stop the Violence event

MACON, Ga. — Here in Central Georgia at the Frank Johnson Recreation Center, a couple dozen people came together to hold a youth violence prevention event.
Their goal: stop the violence and start the healing.
Saturday's event was hosted by Mahogany Principle, a recently formed community outreach group supported by the district attorney's office and Macon Bibb Parks and Recreation Department.
"We wanted it to be about the youth because we all are elders, we all know better, we all work to do better, and so what it was we wanted to hear from them and hear their perspective and what they need," organizer Derek James said.
The event included panel discussion of the causes, effects and solutions to violence surrounding young people.
Their focus on Saturday was on curbing the amount of shootings involving teens across Macon-Bibb.
RELATED STOIRES: