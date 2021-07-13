Macon group hopes to help 'Stop the Violence' with rally

The event leaders say they hope to educate young people about resources available in the community that they may not know exist.

MACON, Ga. — People are teaming up to combat violence in Macon.

Local rapper Moiray Stephens and the organization Gifted Geniuses Georgia will host a "Stop the Violence" rally.

The event leaders say they hope to educate young people about resources available in the community that they may not know exist.

They will also have guest speakers in hopes of starting a dialogue about different issues people face in their own communities.

"We've been doing 'Stop the Violence' rallies in safe places. Why not bring it to where the crime is? That's where we really get their attention, and then we can spread our message and spread the resources that we have our hands on," said organizer Derek James.