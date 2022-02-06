Macon group hopes to 'Knock Violence Out of the Park' with Bacon baseball

The organization will bring 25 kids to the Macon Bacon game Saturday to have some family fun while combating violence.

MACON, Ga. — Another organization is looking to address gun violence in the community this weekend.

Royal Science plans to "Knock Violence Out the Park" at the Luther Williams Field with books and baseball.

The organization will bring 25 kids to the Macon Bacon game Saturday to have some family fun while combating violence.

The event will also include reading -- the book of chosen for the event is "We Are the Ship: The Story of the Negro Leagues."

We spoke to Royal Science CEO Shekita Maxwell on why this event is important.

"We want to make an impact on 13- to 25-year-olds to let you know that there's something to do in Macon, Georgia in the evening time, so between 7 p.m. and 11 p.m. every Saturday, Royal Science is trying to have something positive so all the kids have something to do," Maxwell said.

As Maxwell said the event happens Saturday from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. when the Macon Bacon host the Florence Flamingoes.