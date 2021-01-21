Fathers Among Men will host "28 Days of Impact." Their goal is to do something impactful in the community every day in the month of February.

MACON, Ga. — A Macon organization has ambitious plans for Black History Month.

Fathers Among Men will host "28 Days of Impact." Their goal is to do something impactful in the community every day in the month of February.

Events will include seminars on financial literacy and homeownership. There will also be opportunities to learn about historical figures from Macon.

Organizer Fred Sterdivant says this is an opportunity to provide knowledge for people in the community.

"We still have a duty to push out into other parts of the community and make an impact and try to build up our community by passing on that knowledge and that information, and letting everyone know how important it is to try to do something every day to help our fellow man," Sterdivant said.