MACON, Ga. — The holidays are fast approaching and it's the season of giving.

Some organizers in downtown Macon came together Saturday to give turkeys and hams to their community.

The goal of the event was to let everyone know they're appreciated and loved. People were only allowed to get one turkey or ham per address. While the event was free, donations were encouraged. Solomon Sands, the host of the event, says they're proud to help the community.

"We want to be able to provide something for the people of this city because they mean a lot to us," Sands said.

"We're business owners in this community, and I feel like that's our duty."