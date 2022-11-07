Mental health Mondays: Macon group teaches kids how to choose peace over violence

Gloria Cisse saw a need for a program to help kids and teens choose peace instead of violence which she believes will follow them throughout life.

MACON, Ga. — Macon has had over 31 homicides since the start of the year. One of the victims included 6-month-old Major Williams.

Four of the other victims were all under the age of 18.

"We have to think about what happens to the children. If we don't think about prevention there's no way we close up that tunnel that presents the opportunity for violence," Cisse said.

She teaches classes in the community for adults that have committed violent crimes.

After hearing how her students wished they were in her class before they committed their crimes, she made sure to create a program for kids in the summer to help improve their mental health and keep them off the streets.

"Choosing peace is a summer challenge that we created in mid Cay," she said.

The Macon Mental Health Matters initiative is partnering with the Bibb Parks and Rec department so they can teach more kids to choose peace over violence.

"We know that crime increases in the summer so we wanted to teach children some skills that we know they'll use to help them not choose violence," Cisse said.

The program helps youth with learning coping skills, relationship skills, and decision making to help them resolve conflict without violence.

Southwest High School student Jameria Jackson feels cared about whenever she attends the classes.

"When I come to the choosing the peace class I feel like they care about me. They ask what goes on in my life, they make me feel special and comfortable here," she said.

Cisse says violence is a multi factored problem that will require a multi factored response. She says this is one step in the process of addressing violence in our community.

You can find out more about programs led by Cisse at the Macon Mental Health Matters website.