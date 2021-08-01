Anyone can stop by 815 Riverside Drive with their undecorated Christmas tree and get free mulch you can use at home.

MACON, Ga. — If you still haven't taken your Christmas tree down, you're in luck.

On Saturday, Keep Macon-Bibb Beautiful will host their annual Bring One for the Chipper event.

Anyone can stop by 815 Riverside Drive with their undecorated Christmas tree and get free mulch you can use at home.

Keep Macon-Bibb Beautiful Executive Director Caroline Childs says it's a good opportunity to help keep the community clean.

"Our mission at Keep Macon-Bibb beautiful is to create a cleaner, greener Macon, and this event is one way we strive to reach that goal," said Childs.

If you can't make it Saturday, you can take your tree to certain Kroger stores.