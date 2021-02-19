The event will be held from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. this Saturday on Clinton Street in Macon.

MACON, Ga. — If you're looking to purchase a home soon, the Urban Development Authority will partner with Mill Hill East Macon Arts Village to host a homebuyer workshop this Saturday.

The goal of the event is to give people information and the necessary tips to become a homeowner. It's also designed to show the revitalization of the historic neighborhood which includes a 7,000 square foot community center.

Organizer Victoria Jessie, the project director of the Urban Development Authority, says this is an opportunity for people to gather some valuable information.

"We want to let people know how proud we are of east Macon. We want to welcome them and give them the opportunity to spend some time in the homes. They have an exclusive opportunity to tour each of the homes," Jessie said.