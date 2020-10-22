Macon groups hosting kickball tournament aimed at ending violence

Macon-Bibb Parks and Rec teamed up with the organization "Rize Above It" to host a kickball tournament.

MACON, Ga. — Organizations in Macon-Bibb County want to use kickball to kick gun violence countywide.

Regina Russell leads Rize Above It, an organization that focuses on mental health awareness, mentoring, and connecting young people with resources that can support them. She says the community is losing when it comes to youth violence and hopes events like the kickball tournament will bring people in Macon together to focus on the positive things our community has to offer.

"Let's tap into the positive of it because we always focus on the negative, but let's focus in on the positive of everything, and that way, if we start them young, go ahead and put them on the right path young by the time they get 15, 16, 17, they already have a mindset of what they want to do," Russell said.

The tournament will consist of four teams.