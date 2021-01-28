Organizer Elricia Smith is partnering with the Macon Rescue Mission to give away socks, hygienic kits, and more.

MACON, Ga. — Some Central Georgia groups have partnered together to give back to the less fortunate.

Organizer Elricia Smith is preparing a sock drive to help Macon's homeless population. She says they’ll also be giving snack bags and toothbrushes. Smith is partnering with the Macon Rescue Mission, who will prepare hygienic kits and more. The socks will benefit the DePaul USA Daybreak Center. Smith says as Valentine’s Day approaches, they wanted to be able to shower the less-fortunate with some love.

"Each day that Valentine’s Day comes around, we usually think of those who are close to us, but we never think about those in the community who may need love and support as well or just to be recognized in general," said Smith.